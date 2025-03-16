WWE: 5 Most Brutal Finishing Moves That Inflict Real Pain

WWE: Not all finishing moves are just for show some actually leave wrestlers in real pain. Here are five of the most painful finishers in WWE history.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE finishing moves are designed to thrill fans and bring matches to a dramatic close, but not all of them are just for show. Some maneuvers inflict serious pain, leaving wrestlers with sore backs, aching joints, or even long-term injuries. Whether it’s a bone-rattling Powerbomb or a spine-crushing Spear, certain finishers push the limits of endurance.

Here are five of the most painful finishing moves in WWE history, the ones that leave wrestlers feeling the impact long after the match is over.

#5 Powerbomb

One of the most widely used finishing moves is the powerbomb. It is delivered by taking your opponent on your shoulders and crashing them down on their back. A lot can go wrong as the impact side remains from head to neck and the back region. Even when things go right, wrestlers have still experienced pain while taking the powerbomb.

#4 Leg Drop

The Leg Drop is performed by lifting the leg and pushing your whole weight on the thigh region. Wrestlers then come crashing down with their legs on the opponent's neck. This move causes pain around the spine and can even lead to serious injury if the leg drops anywhere around the head.

Also Read: WWE: 5 PG Era-Like Moments in Modern WWE That Felt Straight Out of 2010

#3 Superkick

Superkicks are one of the most entertaining finishing moves. However, that doesn't reduce its intensity as it can easily become a poisonous weapon. Shawn Michaels was known for delivering excellent superkicks. The wrestler moves his ankle in the air and hits it at the face of the opponent. It is a matter of inches where things can go wrong. Brat Hart got a career-ending injury after Goldberg’s superkick landed on his head.

#2 Spear

One of the most lethal finishing moves, the Spear is quite popular across generations of wrestlers. Wrestlers use pace to split the opponent into the ground. The spine region suffers extreme pain. However, extreme caution is also needed to practice the move.

#1 RKO

RKO is one of the most elegant yet terrifying finishing moves in the pro wrestling company. Randy Orton alleviates himself and captures the head of his opponent then lands ferociously on the ground. It's like a facebomb but the whole body of the opponent is exposed on the ground making it painful for the whole body.

