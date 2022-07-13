Where is Katrina Kaif? Is Katrina pregnant? Here's what we know

Because Katrina Kaif has been out of the limelight for a while, her pregnancy rumours have started to circulate once more.

Photo Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

News of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reappeared online days after Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement! Fans and social media users have questioned if the Tiger actress is indeed pregnant due to her entire absence from public appearances, airport schedules, and B-town events.



Photo Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

According to internet rumours, Katrina Kaif's absence may signify that Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, are expecting their first child. One user even predicted that the actress would reveal the major news on her birthday, which falls on July 16.



Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Some fans have even conjectured that Katrina's absence from the star-studded roster of "Koffee With Karan 7" is due to her pregnancy. Katrina was last spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, she left her admirers drooling with her diva look. Along with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, she turned heads in elegance while wearing a stunning white outfit. There have been several recent events that Kat has missed.



Photo Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Since the beginning of the year, Katrina's pregnancy has been a big subject in B'Town, and despite the actress and her family's denials, India.com has already verified that she is expecting.



Photo Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

A few months ago, the actress' admirers and internet users conjectured that she was pregnant after spotting her at the airport in a loose Indian dress. Vicky Kaushal's team refuted the claims, calling them baseless.

Photo Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram