News has emerged that Anushka Shetty, who was a leading actress in Kollywood, has sold her house in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. This property, registered in Anushka's name many years ago, has now changed hands. According to reports, the value of this house is around Rs. 12 crore.

Usually, cinema celebrities buy houses and settle in major cities related to their profession. In that way, Hyderabad was a major hub for Anushka's cinematic journey. In such a situation, the news that she sold her house there has naturally caused great surprise.

However, no official clarification has come from Anushka's side or from those close to her regarding this. The reason for selling the house is also not revealed. Whether she is moving to another area in Hyderabad or leaving the city altogether is a suspense for now.