This film held the record for the highest-grossing female-centric movie in South India until 2015. It also stands as the only South Indian female-centric film watched by over 1.8 crore people. Arundhati set many such massive records. The movie won several Nandi and Filmfare awards and later got a Bengali remake. The heroine returns to her native town in the story. The evil spirit of Pasupathi wakes up from its long sleep after she arrives. Hundreds of challenges appear before the heroine in a single night. The one-line story shows how the heroine faces all these terrifying hurdles.