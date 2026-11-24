Arnold Schwarzenegger continued his 35-year tradition of providing Thanksgiving turkeys and essentials to Los Angeles families at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre, inspired by the generosity he received when he first arrived in America.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Marks 35 Years of Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger marked 35 years of his annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway tradition in Los Angeles on Monday, November 23, joined by Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman and several other celebrities and community members to distribute holiday meal essentials to families in need. The annual initiative took place at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre in Boyle Heights as part of the 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway, which provided up to 1,000 turkeys, along with stuffing, fresh produce and other side dishes, to families in East Los Angeles. Raman joined Schwarzenegger at the event, alongside actors Tom Arnold and Gabriel Luna, comedian Jeff Dunham, Milan K Carter and Schwarzenegger's children, Patrick and Christina.

Sharing a video from the event on X, Schwarzenegger reflected on the personal experience that inspired his longstanding Thanksgiving tradition and urged people to extend kindness to others during the holiday season. "My annual Thanksgiving tradition, with friends. My first Thanksgiving in America came from the kindness of strangers. Bill Drake and his family hosted me when nobody knew who I was. I've been paying their generosity forward ever since, donating turkeys and handing them out with friends at the @hollenbeckpbc for 35 years. I did it today with my friends @nithyavraman @jeffdunham @MilanKCarter @TomArnold & Gabriel Luna! Whatever you do, find a way to give back this year. Pay the generosity you have experienced forward," he wrote.

The video captures Schwarzenegger personally handing out turkeys, embracing recipients and interacting with volunteers and members of the local community. The actor's Thanksgiving initiative traces its roots to his early years in the United States. After immigrating from Austria in 1968, Schwarzenegger was invited to celebrate his first American Thanksgiving at the home of musician Bill Drake and his family. Remembering the kindness extended to him when he was new to the country and had very little, Schwarzenegger decided to pay it forward by supporting families in need. He has continued funding and distributing Thanksgiving turkeys at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre for the past 35 years. Organised by the Hollenbeck Youth Centre and Inner-City Games, the annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway has become a major community initiative in East Los Angeles. Over the years, the initiative has expanded to support families during the holiday season by providing food and other essentials.