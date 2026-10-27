Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have sparked fresh pregnancy rumours after their recent public appearance in Mumbai. Viral videos from the event have left fans wondering if they're expecting their third child.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are back in the spotlight after their recent public appearance sparked fresh pregnancy rumours. Videos of the couple attending a spiritual music event in Mumbai have gone viral, with social media users wondering whether they are expecting their third child. However, neither Anushka nor Virat has confirmed the speculation.

Anushka Sharma’s Latest Appearance Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

On October 25, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a live kirtan by American devotional singer Krishna Das at Dome, SVP Stadium, in Mumbai’s Worli area. The event was part of the singer’s India tour.

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Several videos from the evening surfaced online, showing Anushka and Virat sitting together, clapping and singing along to devotional chants. The couple appeared immersed in the music, and their appearance quickly caught the attention of fans.

Soon after the clips circulated, some social media users began speculating about a possible third pregnancy. Questions about whether Anushka was expecting another child started appearing online, making the couple’s outing a talking point. However, these discussions are based on social media speculation, and there is no official confirmation of the pregnancy rumours.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Family Life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, in February 2024.

The couple has generally preferred to keep their family life private, sharing important updates on their own terms. Pregnancy rumours have surrounded Anushka in the past as well, but speculation alone does not establish that the actress is expecting.

Have Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Confirmed The News?

As of now, neither Anushka Sharma nor Virat Kohli has publicly confirmed reports of a third pregnancy. Their recent appearance has generated online discussion, but the claims remain unverified.

Fans will have to wait for an official statement from the couple before drawing any conclusions about the possibility of another addition to their family.