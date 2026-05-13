Anushka Shetty-Prabhas Food Connection: Fans Will Love This Detail
Rumours about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas being in a relationship have been doing the rounds for ages. While we don't know the truth, it's quite a coincidence that their food tastes are exactly the same.
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Anushka's film 'Ghaati' disappointed audiences
Anushka Shetty, who once ruled Tollywood, is now very selective with her roles. Her recent film 'Ghaati', directed by Krish, unfortunately, didn't do well at the box office. She is currently working on a Malayalam movie and hasn't signed any new projects yet.
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Anushka's favourite food
An interesting fact about Anushka has recently surfaced from an old interview. While everyone calls her 'Sweety' for her sweet nature, her favourite food is surprisingly on the spicier side. She specifically mentioned what she loves to eat the most.
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What Prabhas likes, Anushka likes too
Anushka revealed she is a big fan of non-vegetarian food, especially prawns. She said she absolutely loves prawn fry. Coincidentally, Prabhas has also mentioned in an interview that he loves non-veg, with prawns being a particular favourite. This shared taste just adds to the ongoing dating rumours about the pair.
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Anushka's favourite place
Besides food, Anushka also shared her favourite places. She loves both Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and mentioned she enjoys visiting Hyderabad frequently. A nature lover, she also likes to read books about the natural world in her free time.
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Anushka's favourites
Anushka also shared more of her favourites. For clothes, she prefers jeans, cargos, and Punjabi dresses, but also loves sarees. Her favourite colours are black, white, and red. When it comes to jewellery, she likes earrings and necklaces. The most unforgettable moment of her life? Becoming a yoga teacher, she said.
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