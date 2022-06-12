Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Pictures) Anushka Sharma enjoys beach vacation in orange monokini with Virat Kohli and Vamika

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared pictures from her beach holiday with Virat Kohli and Vamika.

     

    Anushka Sharma is now on vacation in the Maldives with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. On Sunday, the Bollywood actress, who is a frequent Instagram user, posted a series of photos in which she was seen wearing an orange-coloured monokini. 
     

    The photographs were taken on the beach by Anushka herself, and she was wearing a hat, an attached shrug, and her distinctive neckpiece. She appears to have adjusted the camera to shoot her selfies. 
     

    The first photo shows her stooping down to pose for the camera, while the second shows her standing on the beach in a long blurred view. Alongside in the caption, Anushka wrote, "The result of taking your own photos."
     

    Meanwhile, the stills got the attention of her fans and several celebrities. Actor Ruhani Sharma called her a “cutie” while Saba Pataudi commented, "Love it." There were many of her followers who loved her look. 
     

    A person wrote, "You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. Big fan always," while another one said, "Damn hot, no-one can beat you in hotness."
     

    Anushka went to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of the baby's stroller. Along with the photo, mama Anushka sent a nice text to Vamika in which she made a commitment. She captioned the photo, "Will carry you through this world, the next, and beyond my life." Also Read: Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness

    On a personal note, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy in 2017. They became parents four years later, in January 2021, with the birth of Vamika. Meanwhile, Anushka has begun filming for the film 'Chakda Xpress,' which is based on the life and journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

