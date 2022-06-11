Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness

Kim Kardashian opts for a silk chiffon bralette that puts her cleavage on display. Check out pictures of her latest photoshoot for her own very brans, SKIMS.

There is no one better than Kim Kardashian to know how to get the temperature to rise. The American socialite, reality TV star and entrepreneur has once again put the social media on fire with her sizzling and hot pictures. Kim wore a sexy sheer bra as she posed for the latest photoshoot of her brand ‘SKIMS’. The pictures from Kim’s most recent photoshoot ooze hotness like none other as she rocks the lingerie, putting ample of her cleavage and other curves on show.

Kim Kardashian is all set to launch a new range of lingerie and nightwear collection for her brand SKIMS. The collection, SKIMS Romance, will be live from Monday on the brand's website.

As per Kim Kardashian's brand, the latest collection of these sexy night loungewear will be dropped by 12 PM (ET) on Monday.

The other black see-through bralette that Kim Kardashian wore, came with puffed sleeves and hipster underwear in the same fabric.

“Ad some love to your summer nights,” wrote SKIMS official, below a picture of Kim Kardashian in a metallic silver-grey nighty. As she lay on a couch to pose for the picture, the stunning see-through nighty teased a little of Kim’s assets.

This latest collection of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is a set of sexy nightwear that the branch will launch on Monday. They are not only see-through but also come in chiffon fabric that only adds to increasing the hotness quotient of the nightwear collection.

The nightwear collection that Kim Kardashian has worn for the photo shoot, whether it is a white bra or a black bralette, each piece of Kim’s latest collection has been crafted to reflect ‘feminine accents’.

Each picture that shows Kim Kardashian donning these pretty pieces of SKIMS has been curated with perfection. Whether it is the design or the fabric, these night lounge pieces are delicate and light-weighted perfectly drape around every curve of the body.

