Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa update: Anupamaa appreciates and loves cooking in her hi-fi kitchen

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    Anupamaa enters her new automatic-equipped kitchen and likes preparing breakfast in this high-tech modular kitchen, while Pakhi chooses to spend the morning with Anupamaa.

    Anupamaa enters her new automatic-equipped kitchen and likes preparing breakfast in this high-tech modular kitchen, while Pakhi chooses to spend the morning with Anupamaa.
     

    Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screens. The programme is performing well and consistently tops the BARC ratings. The show's current direction is fascinating because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's life after marriage.
     

    During an altercation at the housewarming celebration, Barkha criticises the Shahs and talks trash to them. Anupamaa and her family are making Barkha unhappy, and she is also concerned about her friends and colleagues.
     

    Anupama must now set up her new kitchen the following day. She enters her chic, hi-tech kitchen but finds it difficult to unlock the drawers. While trying to open a door, Anupamaa keeps pulling and asks for assistance.

    Anu appreciates the cabinet opening after discovering later that they are all automated. Anupamaa now prepares breakfast in her whole kitchen, pulling out the cooking utensils and setting them out on the counters. On the other hand, the Shah family has an issue with Pakhi's desire to spend half a day with Anupama. Also Read: Anupamaa or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Check out TRP report and Top 5 TV Shows

    Anupamaa's TRP ratings: 
    Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa tops the charts, defeating Anupamaa. Actually, in the 23rd week, the movie starring Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly dropped off of the top spot. With 41.0 rating points, Rajan Shahi's well-known daily soap Anupamaa fell to third place. Also Read: WATCH: Sadhguru teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu for being late to Save Soil event

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release-ayh

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments drb

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more RBA

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Riley Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe dress drb

    Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

    Recent Stories

    Elderly Kerala man juggles football like a pro - gps

    Watch: Elderly Kerala man juggles football like a pro

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here

    It stings that we didn't play to our potential - Boston Celtics rue missed opportunity in NBA Finals 2022-krn

    'It stings that we didn't play to our potential' - Celtics rue missed opportunity in NBA Finals 2022

    Unemployed West Bengal man falsely confesses to murder for meals in jail place to live gcw

    For meals, place to live, unemployed West Bengal man falsely confesses to murder

    Who is Sai Pallavi? Know her net worth, salary, family, education and more RBA

    Who is Sai Pallavi? Know her net worth, salary, family, education and more

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon