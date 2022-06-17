Anupamaa update: Anupamaa appreciates and loves cooking in her hi-fi kitchen

Anupamaa enters her new automatic-equipped kitchen and likes preparing breakfast in this high-tech modular kitchen, while Pakhi chooses to spend the morning with Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screens. The programme is performing well and consistently tops the BARC ratings. The show's current direction is fascinating because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's life after marriage.



During an altercation at the housewarming celebration, Barkha criticises the Shahs and talks trash to them. Anupamaa and her family are making Barkha unhappy, and she is also concerned about her friends and colleagues.



Anupama must now set up her new kitchen the following day. She enters her chic, hi-tech kitchen but finds it difficult to unlock the drawers. While trying to open a door, Anupamaa keeps pulling and asks for assistance.

Anu appreciates the cabinet opening after discovering later that they are all automated. Anupamaa now prepares breakfast in her whole kitchen, pulling out the cooking utensils and setting them out on the counters. On the other hand, the Shah family has an issue with Pakhi's desire to spend half a day with Anupama.