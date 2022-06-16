Anupamaa or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Check out TRP report and Top 5 TV Shows

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woh Toh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa to the top of the TRP charts, with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah coming in second.

    According to the online TRP report for week 23, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and TMKOC defeated Anupamaa to the top two spots on the TRP chart. Thursday has arrived, which means it's time to look at the TRP ratings for the shows for week 23. Popular daily operas like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain have seen a decline in ratings this week, which is shocking. 

    In reality, the film starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has lost its top rank in the 23rd week. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa by Star Bharat defeats Anupamaa to the top of the chart. Check out the popular TV shows that made it to the top five, according to the BARC list.

    Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi's famous daily soap, dropped to third place with 41.0 rating points. 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa,' starring Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab, took first place with 44.0 rating. 

    Kanha and Sayuri's on-screen chemistry and developing romance draw viewers' attention and receive a lot of affection. With 42.0 ratings, the popular comedy programme 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is ranked second. 

    Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV came in fourth place with 40.0 rating points. With 37.0 and 36.0 rating points, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took fifth and sixth place, respectively.

    With ratings of 30.0 and 29.0, Neil Bhatt's Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

    Due to the current track, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 received an excellent rating this week. The programme was no longer in the top five after receiving a dismal rating of 1.5 in week 22.
     

