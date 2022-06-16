WATCH: Sadhguru teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu for being late to Save Soil event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently interviewed Sadhguru in Hyderabad as part of his Save Soil campaign. Later, Samantha is humiliated when Sadhguru teases her over being late for the Save Soil Hyderabad event.

During the recent Save Soil in Hyderabad, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took on the role of Sadhguru's interviewer. As part of his Save Soil Movement, the spiritual teacher was in Hyderabad. Thousands of people attended the event, and Samantha was also on stage, questioning him about his bike-centric campaign. Sadhguru was observed mocking her before she could begin asking her questions.

Samantha arrived to the place a bit later than expected, according to the spiritual leader. He stated he was teasing her, “Samantha couldn’t come on time because as she was coming, somebody informed her I am wearing a yellow kurta so she had to go back, change and come." Samantha was visibly embarrassed and couldn’t help but laugh.

Samantha and Sadhguru discussed the notion of ego, karma, his journey through the Save Soil campaign, and more throughout the conversation. Others in the hall were also given an opportunity to ask questions to Sadhguru.

Watch how Samantha's interviewed Sadhguru:



Samantha frequently shares Sadhguru-related content on her social media pages. She often includes inspiring quotations in her posts. Samantha visited the Isha Foundation in January 2021 and met him. "The guru will emerge when the disciple is ready @sadhguru @isha.foundation," she captioned a photo she shared with him. Last year, she also attended the Maha Shivratri event at the Isha Foundation.

Samantha was most recently seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was in Kashmir a few weeks ago working for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi. According to reports, she also owns Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and the Indian adaption of Citadel. Arrangements of Love, a Hollywood film, is also one of her credits. She's also hinted at a collaboration with Ranveer Singh.

She's also hinted at a possible cameo on Season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Although the actress has yet to clarify, one of her recent photos suggested she was filming for Karan Johar's chat show.

