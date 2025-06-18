Anupama Spoiler ALERT: Ansh, Prarthana leave, family drama unfolds
Anupama starts a new life in Mumbai, while Rahi manages the Kothari household. Prarthana's pregnancy creates chaos in the Kothari family, leading to Ansh and Prarthana's marriage. Mahi tries to trouble Rahi
| Published : Jun 18 2025, 03:09 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Drama continues in Anupama. Post-leap, Anupama lives in Mumbai, and Rahi is a housewife in the Kothari family.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Prarthana's pregnancy becomes public, leading to her expulsion from the Kothari house and criticism from the Shah family.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Ansh decides to leave, causing uproar. He and Prarthana live separately, then marry to silence everyone, with Ansh accepting her child.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
The Kotharis dote on Rahi, upsetting Mahi, who joins Khyati to harass Rahi and plans to separate her from Prem.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupama cooks for Pandit Manohar, impressing him. Prem learns about Anupama and Rahi's Mumbai meeting and tries to reunite them.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Prem visits Pandit Manohar's house, Anupama sees him, escapes, and bumps into a cart. Prem arrives there, creating a dramatic encounter.
