Anupama Spoiler ALERT: Anupama to become millionaire? Read on
Anupama struggles in Mumbai. Rahi performs Vat Savitri Puja and clashes with Khyati. Anupama fears eviction
| Published : Jun 13 2025, 06:52 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupama is struggling to make ends meet in Mumbai. She runs into Anu's daughter, Rahi, and scolds her.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupama also encounters Khyati, who criticizes her harshly. Anupama's roommate starts plotting to evict her.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Rahi stays up all night preparing for Vat Savitri Puja. She dresses in a red sari and goes to perform the puja with Pari. This angers Mahi, who starts creating a scene.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Khyati arrives and says Rahi is mocking Mahi's helplessness. Rahi bursts into tears after hearing Khyati's words. Later, Prem helps Rahi break her fast.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupama's landlord arrives and doubles the rent, causing everyone distress. Anupama's roommate threatens to evict her if she can't pay.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupama starts working at Pandit Manohar's house. Impressed by her work, he gives her a space to run a dance academy. The academy flourishes, making Anupama a millionaire.
