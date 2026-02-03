Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor shared emotional posts on Instagram to remember their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. Arjun penned a heartfelt note, while Anshula called her mother her 'whole entire world.'

Actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary, sharing an emotional note on social media. On Tuesday, Arjun posted a collage of pictures with his mother on Instagram and penned a heartfelt message that read, "Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today....Life's been kinda cruel to me lately but it's ok....I've taken the punches before I'll take em again & still rise... Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all," he wrote. "We will ride it out together U & I. I'll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday...Your loving son, Arjun," the note concluded.

Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor, also took to Instagram to share a nostalgic post, offering a glimpse into their memories and honouring their mother. Calling her mother her "whole entire world," Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday to my whole entire world. You were my home before I even knew what the word meant. I wish missing someone got easier with time. It really really doesn't. There are days I'm strong because of you, and days I ache because I need you." "Everything felt safer when you were here Ma. There's a part of me that will always be looking for you.. in milestones and big moments, in times when the world feels too much, in heartbreak, in jokes I know you would've loved, in moments I wish I could call you about. I don't think I'll ever stop looking for you, even when I know you're not here. Because so much of me still belongs to you. Every time I try to be gentle with myself, I hear your voice more than my own," she added. "I hope wherever you are, you know how deeply loved you are. Miss you in ways I don't know how to articulate. Love you with my whole heart. Rab Raakha Maa," Anshula concluded.

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, passed away after a battle with cancer on March 25, 2012. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)