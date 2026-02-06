- Home
Anomie X Review: Anomie - The Equation Of Death, Riyas Marath wrote and directed a sci-fi thriller that will be released in cinemas on February 6, 2026.
Bhavana and Rahman play the film's major roles. Following its debut, fans who saw the early episodes began expressing their first impressions online, notably on social media sites.
These articles are not full-fledged reviews or critical judgments, but they do provide an early idea of how the film's initial viewers are interacting with its narrative and themes. As is customary on opening day, most internet replies concentrate on first impressions rather than deep analysis. Here are some of the first comments made by viewers online.
Anomie: Story Overview, Cast, and Crew
The Equation Of Death is a sci-fi thriller about Zaara, a lady seeking answers in her brother's unsolved case after several investigation setbacks. Her efforts lead her into confrontation with Inspector Arjun, a police officer who is encountering difficulties in the investigation.
https://t.co/cjaHxv9hPW
Anomie Review - Bhavana and Rahman's most recent thriller is excellent technically, but it lacks emotional depth in places. Both the actors have delivered passable performances #anomie#BhavanaMenon#rahman#anomieequationofdeath
— Gayathri Krishna (@gaya3_kr) February 6, 2026
As confidence in the system dwindles, Zaara and the inspector chase the truth down opposite routes, motivated by opposing ideas and approaches. The film's supporting cast includes Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu, Arjun Lal, and Drishya Regunath.
#Anomie Review
Full Review: https://t.co/sKPahCnjhjpic.twitter.com/gYT3pBrHq7
— Lensmen Reviews (@LensmenReviews) February 6, 2026
Anomie is produced by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Panorama Studios. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana, and Aadith Prassana Kumar co-produce, with Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon also involved.
Sujith Sarang handles the cinematography, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar composes the music. Arun Jox is in charge of production design, while Kiran Das is responsible for editing. Jayadev Tiruveaipati does colour grading in post-production, and Eggwhite and Digibricks work on visual effects.
With Anomie - The Equation Of Death currently on its first day of theatre release, internet discussions are anticipated to change as more people see the film throughout the weekend. As word-of-mouth spreads and comprehensive evaluations appear, a fuller picture of the film's overall reaction is expected to emerge in the coming days.
