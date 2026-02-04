- Home
- Entertainment
- Aashaan REVIEW: Is Indrans-Joemon Jyothir's Film Worth Watching? Read First Reaction
Aashaan REVIEW: Is Indrans-Joemon Jyothir's Film Worth Watching? Read First Reaction
Aashaan First Review: Prior to its theatrical release, the film held a preview showing in Kochi on February 3, with select people of the industry invited to attend. Following the preview presentation, a first reaction has emerged online.
Aashaan First Review
The Malayalam dramedy Aashaan, written and directed by Johnpaul George, is planned to hit cinemas on February 5, 2026. Before its theatrical release, the film held a preview showing in Kochi on February 3, with select people of the industry invited to attend. Following the preview presentation, a first reaction has emerged online.
Aashaan First Review
One such comment came from film industry tracker What The Fuss, which published its initial thoughts on Aashaan after attending the screening. The social media reaction provided a summary of the film's narrative approach, tonal alterations, and performances while avoiding spoilers.
Aashaan First Review
According to the tracker's report, Aashaan begins on a lighter note, with comedy playing an important role, especially in the first half. The review adds that the humour portions are skilfully delivered before the picture eventually shifts into a more serious tone.
As the story proceeds, the emphasis apparently switches to character-driven conflicts and emotional exploration, signalling a shift in tone from previous sections.
Aashaan First Review
The post also highlights the performances of the lead characters, particularly the chemistry between Indrans and Joemon Jyothir. The tracker refers to their common sequences as emotionally engaging. In addition, the background music is consideredeffective in certain situations.
Story summary, cast and crew information Aashaan, produced by Guppy Cinemas, tells a story that revolves on cinema. The plot revolves around a guy named Aashaan, whose long-held desire of working in cinema is unexpectedly realised when a major film team enters his life.
As he seeks a chance to break into the industry, he is confronted with the less glamorous realities that lie behind the scenes. Framed as a "film within a film," the tale combines comedy, music, and real emotions to illustrate the aims and challenges associated with artistic ambition.
#Aashaan Review:
Another emotionally moving film from #JohnpaulGeorge that sees some quality performances from the main cast. The humour works well, especially in the first hour before shifting to a serious tone, focussing on character exploration and conflicts. The episodes… pic.twitter.com/29vhj8jdFL
— What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) February 3, 2026
Aashaan First Review
The ensemble cast includes Shobi Thilakan, Bibin Perumbilli, Abin Bino, Madan Gowri, and others. The technical staff consists of Vimal Jose Thachil for cinematography, Kiran Das for editing, M R Rajakrishnan for audiography, and Ajeesh Anto for background score. In addition to writing and directing the film, Johnpaul George acts as its music director.
Aashaan will be released in theatres on February 5, a day after these early reactions appeared. As more people see the film once it comes out, a greater sense of how it resonates will emerge beyond advance screenings.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.