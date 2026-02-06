- Home
- Entertainment
- Euphoria Review: HIT or MISS? Is Bhumika Chawla, Gunasekhar's Family Drama Worth Watching? Read On
Euphoria Review: HIT or MISS? Is Bhumika Chawla, Gunasekhar's Family Drama Worth Watching? Read On
Euphoria Review: Directed by Gunasekhar and starring Bhumika, 'Euphoria' explores today's trends and youth behavior. Is this movie engaging? Let's find out in the review.
17
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
Euphoria Movie Review
Director Gunasekhar, known for visual spectacles, presents 'Euphoria.' Based on real events, it highlights the mistakes of Gen Z and how students are going down the wrong path.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
This is the story of Euphoria movie
Vikas and his friends assault Chaitra. When a case is filed, Vikas's own mother (Bhumika), a school principal, provides evidence against him, leading to a 20-year sentence.
37
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
How is Euphoria movie? (Analysis)
The film shows how youth go astray due to parental neglect. The investigation and court scenes are engaging. The second half in jail and the emotional climax are highlights.
47
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
Pros and Cons in Euphoria movie
Pros: The film's realistic take on social issues, engaging investigation, and a heart-wrenching climax. Cons: Weak writing and direction, feels disjointed and lacks emotional depth.
57
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
How did the actors perform in Euphoria movie?
Sara Arjun shines as Chaitra, though her role is limited. Vignesh is impressive as Vikas. Bhumika performs well, but her character's writing is weak. Gautham Menon is decent.
67
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
Technicians' work in Euphoria movie
Kaala Bhairava's music is a major plus, elevating the crime thriller feel. Cinematography is good, but editing feels choppy. The director's message is strong, but execution is weak.
77
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
Euphoria movie finally
While it may not impress as a movie, its message for parents and kids is strong. A must-watch for parents. **Rating: 2.5**
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos