Image Credit : instagram

Vicky Jain, Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, earns through coal mining, diamond businesses, and reality TV appearances. His net worth is estimated between ₹100–130 crore.

Ankita Lokhande has made her wealth through TV serials, movies, brand endorsements, and reality shows, with an estimated net worth of ₹30–40 crore. Together, their assets and income make them one of India’s richest celebrity couples.