Ankit Tiwari's Birthday Bash: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Veer Mehra, and more stars shine at celebration -Photos

Read Full Article

Ankit Tiwari Birthday: Singer Ankit Tiwari celebrated his birthday with great fanfare. Many stars including Karan Veer Mehra, Divyanka Tripathi, and Manara Chopra attended. See special glimpses of the party.

Singer Ankit Tiwari celebrated his birthday with his close friends.

Popular singer Ankit Tiwari celebrated his birthday with his close friends. Many celebs attended this celebration.

Karan Veer Mehra looked dapper in an all-black outfit at the party.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' and 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra also attended this celebration. He was seen in an all-black look during this time.

Divyanka Tripathi stunned in a black floral dress, stealing the spotlight.

All eyes were on Divyanka Tripathi as she stunned in a black floral dress at the celebration, turning heads with her stylish look.

Manara Chopra posed for the paparazzi in a stylish black top and denim.

Manara Chopra also attended this celebration. During this time, she posed fiercely for the paps present there. She was seen in a black top and blue denim.

Ankit Tiwari debuted with 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' and never looked back.

Let us tell you that Ankit Tiwari made his singing debut with the film 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster'. After this, he never looked back in his career.

Latest Videos