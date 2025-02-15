Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni secretly dating Bhagyashree Borse? Here’s what we know

Is Tollywood's most eligible bachelor, Ram Pothineni, dating a young actress? Is he deeply in love? Who is the actress? How much truth is there to these rumors?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Ram Pothineni is a prominent bachelor in Tollywood. Nearing 40, he often evades questions about marriage from fans. Previous marriage rumors proved false. Rumors about his love life continue to surface.

article_image2

Past rumors linked Ram with Anupama Parameswaran, which were later dismissed. Now, new rumors suggest he's deeply in love with a young actress, Bhagyashree Borse.

article_image3

Bhagyashree is reportedly the heroine in Ram's current film. Rumors suggest they connected quickly and are now dating in Mumbai, where the shooting is taking place.

article_image4

Despite a flop Telugu debut, Bhagyashree Borse's glamour has caught Tollywood's attention. A successful film could solidify her position in the industry. The truth behind her relationship with Ram remains to be seen.

article_image5

An official confirmation of their relationship is unlikely. Time will tell the truth. Ram is currently focused on achieving another solid hit after iSmart Shankar.

article_image6

Despite attempts to cultivate a mass image, Ram has faced a challenging period in his career. The future of his career remains to be seen.

