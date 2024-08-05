'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming science fiction action film 'Double iSmart' has been revealed. The film is due to hit theaters on August 15 and is directed by Puri Jagannadh which stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, and Getup Srinu, among others. The trailer for the multilingual action drama is jam-packed with action scenes and mass speech. The film's directors, actors, and crew attended a lavish pre-release ceremony in Hyderabad on August 4. Double iSmart is a sequel to the hugely successful film iSmart Shankar. According to reports, the film grossed Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office.

The trailer

The film tells the story of Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni after their brains are exchanged. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur produced the film under the Puri Connects label. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film. Ram Pothineni, who had previously gained popularity for his rom-com parts, is now playing a mass character for the first time. With this film, he is gaining a lot of popularity among fans and audiences. Double iSmart, which began filming in July of last year, wrapped up production rapidly with back-to-back schedules and is slated to be released this month.

The inclusion of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the film has raised anticipation for the picture. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April, but it was postponed. Meanwhile, the makers have lately released a song called Kya Lafda. Sri Harsha Emani wrote the song, which was sung by Dhanunjay Seepana and Sindhuja Srinivasan. Kya Lafda properly captures the love tale that will be presented in the film, which stars Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The song went popular shortly after its release, receiving numerous likes and views on social media. Two songs were previously released and were well-received by fans,

Latest Videos