Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action

    'Double iSmart' is due to hit theaters on August 15 and is directed by Puri Jagannadh which stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, and Getup Srinu, among others.

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming science fiction action film 'Double iSmart' has been revealed. The film is due to hit theaters on August 15 and is directed by Puri Jagannadh which stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, and Getup Srinu, among others. The trailer for the multilingual action drama is jam-packed with action scenes and mass speech. The film's directors, actors, and crew attended a lavish pre-release ceremony in Hyderabad on August 4. Double iSmart is a sequel to the hugely successful film iSmart Shankar. According to reports, the film grossed Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office.

    The trailer

    The film tells the story of Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni after their brains are exchanged. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur produced the film under the Puri Connects label. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film. Ram Pothineni, who had previously gained popularity for his rom-com parts, is now playing a mass character for the first time. With this film, he is gaining a lot of popularity among fans and audiences. Double iSmart, which began filming in July of last year, wrapped up production rapidly with back-to-back schedules and is slated to be released this month.

    The inclusion of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the film has raised anticipation for the picture. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April, but it was postponed. Meanwhile, the makers have lately released a song called Kya Lafda. Sri Harsha Emani wrote the song, which was sung by Dhanunjay Seepana and Sindhuja Srinivasan. Kya Lafda properly captures the love tale that will be presented in the film, which stars Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The song went popular shortly after its release, receiving numerous likes and views on social media. Two songs were previously released and were well-received by fans,

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success dmn

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience RKK

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues vkp

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours

    When 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'most beautiful' during his India visit RKK

    When 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'most beautiful' during his India visit

    Recent Stories

    Meet Major General VT Mathew malayali army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths RBA EAI

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss AJR

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon