    Ananya Pandey stuns in a white swimsuit; compares self with fruit (see pics)

    First Published Dec 18, 2021, 8:43 PM IST
    Ananya Pandey has shared a sizzling set of pictures from her latest shoot in a white swimsuit. The actress’s bold pictures would stun you but more than that what will impress you more is how she has played a joke on herself.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey is a frequent user of social media. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor always shares her beautiful pictures – whether they are from a stunning sunset while on a ship or her horse-riding sessions. And this time too, she has posted a new set of hot and sizzling pictures from her latest swimwear photoshoot.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pandey wore white swimwear, flaunting the curves of her body in the most fashionable manner. The swimsuit donned by Ananya in the picture comes with a deep plunging neckline with a brooch fitted, holding it in place.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Her white swimsuit’s look was enhanced with a white net that she wore on top of it. The net-like overlay that she wore, went from her neck, down to the ankles, adding the oomph factor in her look.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pandey’s make-up was kept to a minimum but gave her a rather tanned look which seemed perfect with the swimsuit that she adorned. Ananya kept her hair open in beach waves. For jewellery, she opted for statement gold earrings and a classic gold bangle in each hand.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    The young Bollywood lady is often trolled by social media users for her posts. However, this time around, Ananya Pandey turned the tables and took a dig at herself, giving no chance for the trollers to feed on her posts. In her caption, she wrote about how she looks like a fruit in the net-like overlay that she is wearing.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    She then shared a picture of an apple, leaving everyone in splits, and proving that the lady does not just come with beauty but also wit. Clearly, her father’s (Chunky Pandey) sense of humour has been inherited by her naturally.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pandey’s pictures saw heart emoticons dropped by many celebrities including her mother, Bhavana Pandey. Neliima Azeem, in fact, called her a mermaid caught in a fisherman’s net. With her fantastic caption and the hilarious apple picture, instead of getting trolled, Ananya has trolled her trollers this time.

