Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter breakup: Here's what their astrological predictions say

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's astrological predictions tell that the ex-couple was 'never' destined to be together

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's rumoured connection has made news. They were first seen together in the film Khaali Peeli, and they have been sighted together several times since.
     

    Ananya was also a part of Shahid Kapoor's birthday party a few months ago, and fans of the actors assumed that the actors were still going strong, which is why Ananya was a member of the celebration like a family. However, according to Pinkvilla, the stars have recently split up.

    "The two connected well on the sets of Khaali Peeli, and it led to the beginning of a new journey," a source informed the portal. However, after three years of being together, they have chosen to end their relationship. It was a mutual decision, and everything concluded on a pleasant note. The two will remain friendly in the future."
     

    "It's all good for them in terms of friendship, and they split on a positive note." "They realised their points of view were slightly different from one other, which led to the conclusion," the person continued. Also Read: Parveen Babi's sad love story with Mahesh Bhatt: Did the actress need electroshock therapy?

    Just a few days ago, an astrologer prophesied that Ananya and Ishaan's stars are not aligned for marriage. "Ananya and Ishaan maintain a solid relationship, and they will most likely continue through the end of next year," Pandit Jagannath Guruji told Koimoi, "but their future together is unclear." They are too young and do not want to settle down anytime soon because they have a long way to go professionally. Some difficulties can be anticipated after 2023, but if they stay together, they may split ways, albeit on good terms. If people are expecting them to get married, it is not in their stars right now." Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 6 actresses who survived major fatal accidents

    Many actors have remained friends with each other even after their divorces or break-ups and have even collaborated on films.  It will be fascinating to see whether we will get to watch Ananya and Ishaan in a movie together or not. Also Read: No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal - gps

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

    The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says RBA'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is a marvel in itself, raking in huge sums at the box office with each passing day.

    The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says

    Bollywood Producer launches NFT Marketplace for Celebrities and Artists

    Bollywood Producer launches NFT Marketplace for Celebrities and Artists

    Who will challenge Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?-ayh

    Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Roman Reigns tames Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal - gps

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

    Elon Musk acquires 9 dot 2 per cent stake in Twitter worth over USD 3 billion gcw

    Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth over $3 billion

    Ralf Rangnick has 4 recommendations to fix Manchester United slump-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick has 4 recommendations to fix Manchester United's slump

    Not able to lose weight Here are 5 reasons you need to know gcw

    Not able to lose weight? Here are 5 reasons you need to know

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery - adt

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon