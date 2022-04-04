Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter breakup: Here's what their astrological predictions say

Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's astrological predictions tell that the ex-couple was 'never' destined to be together

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's rumoured connection has made news. They were first seen together in the film Khaali Peeli, and they have been sighted together several times since.



Ananya was also a part of Shahid Kapoor's birthday party a few months ago, and fans of the actors assumed that the actors were still going strong, which is why Ananya was a member of the celebration like a family. However, according to Pinkvilla, the stars have recently split up.

"The two connected well on the sets of Khaali Peeli, and it led to the beginning of a new journey," a source informed the portal. However, after three years of being together, they have chosen to end their relationship. It was a mutual decision, and everything concluded on a pleasant note. The two will remain friendly in the future."



"It's all good for them in terms of friendship, and they split on a positive note." "They realised their points of view were slightly different from one other, which led to the conclusion," the person continued.

Just a few days ago, an astrologer prophesied that Ananya and Ishaan's stars are not aligned for marriage. "Ananya and Ishaan maintain a solid relationship, and they will most likely continue through the end of next year," Pandit Jagannath Guruji told Koimoi, "but their future together is unclear." They are too young and do not want to settle down anytime soon because they have a long way to go professionally. Some difficulties can be anticipated after 2023, but if they stay together, they may split ways, albeit on good terms. If people are expecting them to get married, it is not in their stars right now."