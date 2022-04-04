Parveen Babi's sad love story with Mahesh Bhatt: Did the actress need electroshock therapy?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite being at the pinnacle of her profession, Parveen Babi opted to leave it all behind and embark on a new life with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Even though he was previously married and had children, Mahesh sought solace in Babi's embrace.

    For the rest of the world, Parveen was a superstar, but for Mahesh Bhatt, she was just his lover; a woman he couldn't bear the thought of leaving behind. Their allegate extramarital affair became one of the 1970s' major scandals.

    The tabloids were awash with speculation, fueled by reports about their expected marriage and children. Their romance was fueled by the fires of their love, desire, passion, and life philosophy.
     

    They were still in the process of discovering something new about each other when Parveen was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia one fateful evening.
     

    There was a stage when Parveen was reportedly convinced that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wanted to kill her. Then there was other phase where she felt that their house was unsettled. Many movie directors stopped approaching her with new projects and producers started pressuring Mahesh Bhatt to get her “in order”.
     

    Doctors were sure that only 'electroshock therapy' could halt her deterioration. But Mahesh Bhatt wouldn't allow anybody to touch her. He shielded her from the world's terrible gaze. He went away with Parveen to an ashram so that she could get the comfort and solace she needed there. Also Read: Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara break-up: When actress opened up about the separation

    Late, due to the suggestion of their philosopher, Bhatt chose to distance himself from Parveen and allow her to have a peaceful life. Though society constraints shattered their lives, the ruins of their love taught them the actual meaning of life. Also Read: Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed; check out her 7 hot, sexy pictures

