- Home
- Entertainment
- Amrapali Dubey Net Worth: Know about her Achievements, Instagram Followers and More
Amrapali Dubey Net Worth: Know about her Achievements, Instagram Followers and More
Amrapali Dubey is celebrating her 39th birthday on January 11. Born in 1987 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Amrapali started her acting career with TV serials and entered the Bhojpuri industry in 2014 with the film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.
Amrapali Dubey Net Worth
After 'Nirahua Hindustani,' she was paired with Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has done about 3 dozen films with Nirahua. Fans even think they're a real-life couple, but Amrapali is still single.
Film Career and Superhit Movies
Amrapali Dubey is one of the most successful actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Films like 'Nirahua Hindustani' (4 parts), 'Border,' and 'Raja Babu' were huge box office hits.
Film Career and Superhit Movies
Amrapali is also known for films like 'Maai: Pride of Bhojpuri.' The Nirahua-Amrapali duo is a fan favorite. She has also worked with top actors like Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.
Achievements and Recognition
Amrapali Dubey is beautiful and very talented. She has won several Bhojpuri film awards, including 'Best Actress.' She is considered one of the 'Most Popular Actresses'.
Achievements and Recognition
Amrapali Dubey gets millions of views on video songs, YouTube, and Reels. She has a huge social media following and is known as the queen of the Bhojpuri film industry.
Achievements and Recognition
Amrapali Dubey has 5.7 million followers on Instagram. Her roles as a sister-in-law and wife in Bhojpuri films are loved by her audience. She is one of the busiest actresses in the industry.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.