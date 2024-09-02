Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey's song ‘Raate Diya Butake’ from movie Satya goes viral; WATCH NOW

    Singer and actor Pawan Singh is popular all over India. Pawan's songs make people dance on international platforms. Amrapali Dubey is also featured in the song from the superhit film ‘Satya’. 

    article_image1
    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pawan Singh has received international acclaim for his singing and acting. When Pawan Singh's songs are played at discos overseas, people dance passionately. Amrapali Dubey, a super hot and attractive actress from Bhojpuri, has lakhs of followers. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Although Amrapali's duet with Dinesh Lal Yadav is popular, an earlier song of Amrapali with Pawan Singh is currently going viral. This video has Pawan Singh and Amrapali performing a violent dance on stage.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    People love the connection between Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey in the romantic song 'Rate Diya Buta Ke Piya Kya Kya Kiya'. This song is from their smash blockbuster film 'Satya'. Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali have contributed their voices to this song.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi wrote the lyrics for the song, and Chhote Baba composed the music. Radheshyam Jivraji Luha, Gajanand Lal Singh, and Sujit Kumar Singh produced the film. 

