Nirahua clarifies Amrapali Dubey wife comment

Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey worked in 35 films

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are a renowned on-screen couple. Nirahua mentioned they've played husband and wife in approximately 35 films.

Fans consider Nirahua and Amrapali a real couple

Bhojpuri audience, having seen them as a couple in numerous films, often perceive them as husband and wife in real life.

Why Amrapali was referred to as his wife

Nirahua reveals the story behind calling Amrapali Dubey his wife to Saint Ramabhadracharya.

Ramabhadracharya's knowledge: Nirahua

Nirahua stated that despite Ramabhadracharya's awareness, the saint jokingly inquired if he was with his sister (referring to Amrapali), leading to Nirahua's playful response.

Ramabhadracharya's unexpected question

Nirahua explained they've never portrayed siblings on screen, perhaps prompting the saint's playful question about Amrapali being his sister.

Lighthearted banter with the saint

The exchange with Swami Ramabhadracharya was light-hearted and humorous.

Ramabhadracharya's humor

Past link-up rumors with Pakhi Hegde

Nirahua mentioned previous rumors linking him with Pakhi Hegde before similar rumors emerged with Amrapali Dubey.

Nirahua: A complete family man

Responding to Amrapali's statement about desiring a similar life partner, Nirahua affirmed his existing family and jokingly mentioned a second marriage if legally permissible.

Amrapali Dubey's freedom to marry

Nirahua acknowledged Amrapali's talent and beauty, stating she's free to marry a deserving person. He emphasized their friendship.

