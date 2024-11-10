Entertainment
Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are a renowned on-screen couple. Nirahua mentioned they've played husband and wife in approximately 35 films.
Bhojpuri audience, having seen them as a couple in numerous films, often perceive them as husband and wife in real life.
Nirahua reveals the story behind calling Amrapali Dubey his wife to Saint Ramabhadracharya.
Nirahua stated that despite Ramabhadracharya's awareness, the saint jokingly inquired if he was with his sister (referring to Amrapali), leading to Nirahua's playful response.
Nirahua explained they've never portrayed siblings on screen, perhaps prompting the saint's playful question about Amrapali being his sister.
The exchange with Swami Ramabhadracharya was light-hearted and humorous.
Nirahua mentioned previous rumors linking him with Pakhi Hegde before similar rumors emerged with Amrapali Dubey.
Responding to Amrapali's statement about desiring a similar life partner, Nirahua affirmed his existing family and jokingly mentioned a second marriage if legally permissible.
Nirahua acknowledged Amrapali's talent and beauty, stating she's free to marry a deserving person. He emphasized their friendship.