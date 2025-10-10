Image Credit : Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan believes that staying healthy isn’t just about diet and exercise. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, staying socially connected with family and friends, and continuously learning new things to keep his mind sharp. These habits contribute greatly to his enduring vitality and zest for life.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness journey is a great reminder that age is just a number when you take care of your body and mind with dedication and balance. His routine is truly inspiring for anyone looking to stay fit and energetic well into their later years.