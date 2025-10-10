Amitabh Bachchan’s Fitness Secret at 82: Here's How He Stays Young and Strong
Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan continues to amaze fans with his remarkable energy and fitness. His disciplined lifestyle and thoughtful habits play a major role in keeping him active and healthy every day. Here’s a look at how the Bollywood legend maintains his fitness and well-being.
A Balanced Fitness Routine
Amitabh’s daily exercise routine combines strength training, cardio, and flexibility workouts. He lifts weights to keep his muscles strong and incorporates cardio exercises like walking and cycling to support his heart health. Alongside this, yoga and pranayama (breathing exercises) help improve his flexibility and calm his mind. He also prioritizes getting 8 to 9 hours of restful sleep, which is key to his recovery and overall health.
A Wholesome Vegetarian Diet
Being a lifelong vegetarian, Amitabh focuses on nutritious plant-based meals that fuel his active lifestyle. His day starts with simple breakfast like scrambled eggs (without spices) and a glass of milk. For snacks, he prefers healthy options such as amla juice, coconut water, tulsi leaves, and almonds, which provide antioxidants and vital nutrients. Lunch typically includes balanced vegetarian dishes like dal (lentils), sabzi (vegetables), and chapati (flatbread). Dinner is kept light with soup and milk to ensure good digestion and restful sleep. He also takes tulsi leaves each morning, known for boosting immunity.
Lifestyle Choices for Longevity
Amitabh Bachchan believes that staying healthy isn’t just about diet and exercise. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, staying socially connected with family and friends, and continuously learning new things to keep his mind sharp. These habits contribute greatly to his enduring vitality and zest for life.
Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness journey is a great reminder that age is just a number when you take care of your body and mind with dedication and balance. His routine is truly inspiring for anyone looking to stay fit and energetic well into their later years.