Don to Sarkar: 7 Films Where Amitabh Bachchan Nailed the Villain Role
Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan has portrayed several iconic negative roles throughout his career. From his early days in Parwana to the powerful Sarkar series, here are his 7 most unforgettable villain performances.
Parwana
In the 1971 film Parwana, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed a negative character for the first time. He played a man so obsessed with love that he was willing to commit murder to win it.
Faraar
In the 1975 film Faraar, Amitabh Bachchan plays a man consumed by grief and rage as he sets out to seek revenge for his sister’s tragic death, showcasing intense emotion and determination.
Don
In the 1978 film Don, Amitabh Bachchan played a memorable double role, one as a ruthless underworld don, and the other as Vijay, a simpleton who is the don’s lookalike and brought in to impersonate him.
Aankhen
Amitabh Bachchan took on a negative role in the 2002 film Aankhen, playing a disgruntled bank manager who masterminds a daring heist. His powerful performance was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences.
Kaante
In the 2002 film Kaante, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed a grey-shaded character, a seasoned criminal who joins a gang to execute a bank robbery. His intense and layered performance added depth to the action-packed thriller.
Sarkar
In the Sarkar series (2005, 2008, and 2017), Amitabh Bachchan portrays Subhash Nagre, a powerful and influential figure often compared to an underworld don. His commanding presence and morally complex character became iconic in this political-crime drama.
Eklavya
In the 2007 film Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Amitabh Bachchan played a grey-shaded role as a loyal royal guard torn between duty and truth. His intense performance added emotional depth to the film’s gripping narrative.