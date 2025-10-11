Image Credit : instagram

Bachchan studied at Gyan Prabodhini Boys High School, Allahabad, and Sherwood College, Nainital, before earning a B.Sc. from Kirori Mal College, Delhi. He once mentioned that pursuing science was not his best decision, as he struggled academically. Before joining films, he worked for a British firm in Kolkata but left the job to follow his passion for cinema. His first break came as a narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome for just Rs 300.