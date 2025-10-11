- Home
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: As Big B turns 83 today, here are some lesser known facts about him that every fan must know. From his debut in ‘Saat Hindustani’ to hosting KBC, his is a story of not only talent but relentless pursuit for the art he loves
Birth and Name Change
Born in Allahabad in 1942, Amitabh Bachchan was originally named Inquilab by his parents, inspired by the freedom movement. Later, poet Sumitranandan Pant suggested the name Amitabh, meaning “the light that never fades.” His father, noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, replaced their family surname “Srivastava” with “Bachchan” as a symbolic stand against caste discrimination.
Education
Bachchan studied at Gyan Prabodhini Boys High School, Allahabad, and Sherwood College, Nainital, before earning a B.Sc. from Kirori Mal College, Delhi. He once mentioned that pursuing science was not his best decision, as he struggled academically. Before joining films, he worked for a British firm in Kolkata but left the job to follow his passion for cinema. His first break came as a narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome for just Rs 300.
Rejections in The Industry
The actor’s deep baritone voice, which later became his trademark, was once rejected by All India Radio. Even actor Sunil Dutt considered his voice unsuitable for a speaking role and cast him as a mute character in Reshma Aur Shera. Ironically, that same voice would later earn him fame as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati and as a powerful voiceover artist.
Zanjeer
Amitabh Bachchan’s breakthrough came with Zanjeer (1973), which defined his screen image as the “Angry Young Man” of Indian cinema. However, the journey was not easy. Before fame, he faced several flops, financial hardship, and rejection due to his tall frame. During his struggling days in Mumbai, he reportedly slept on Marine Drive benches and even considered driving a taxi for survival.
Career Revival
Comedian Mehmood Ali played a crucial role in Big B’s early career, offering him shelter and a leading role in Bombay to Goa. Later, when Amitabh’s company, ABCL, went bankrupt in the 1990s with debts of nearly Rs 90 crore, filmmaker Yash Chopra revived his career by casting him in Mohabbatein (2000). The same year, Bachchan began hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, which brought him back into the spotlight.
Love Life
Bachchan’s love story with Jaya Bhaduri began during the filming of Guddi (1971) and blossomed through later collaborations like Ek Nazar and Abhimaan. Despite his marriage, his name was often linked to actress Rekha during the 1980s, creating one of Bollywood’s most discussed off-screen relationships. Reports suggest there were moments of personal tension during that phase, but Amitabh and Jaya’s bond ultimately endured.
Near Fatal Death
While filming Coolie in 1982, Bachchan suffered a near-fatal injury, leading him to mark August 2 every year as his “second birthday.” Over the years, he has faced several health challenges, including asthma and myasthenia gravis, but continues to work tirelessly. From a struggling narrator to one of the greatest cinematic icons of all time, Amitabh Bachchan’s story remains a testament to resilience and reinvention.