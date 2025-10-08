Image Credit : Instagram

Situated in the upscale neighborhood of Juhu, Mumbai, Jalsa stands proudly among the city’s most prestigious residences. This area, home to several Bollywood celebrities, is famed for its tranquil atmosphere despite being in the bustling heart of Mumbai. With Juhu Beach and luxurious hotels nearby, it remains a coveted address for the elite.

The bungalow’s location provides the Bachchan family with both privacy and easy accessibility. Its presence amid other celebrity homes enhances its aura, making Jalsa not just a home but a landmark in Bollywood’s geography.