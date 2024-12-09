Amid Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time with THIS cuties

She shared the cute snapshot that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared with her animal companion. Samantha and her pet could gaze into each other’s eyes lovingly as Sasha sat on Samantha’s lap.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been spending time with her furry friend, Saasha, for some much-needed relaxation. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo with her dog. Samantha and her pet could gaze into each other’s eyes lovingly as Sasha sat in Samantha’s lap.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked beautiful in a blue tank top and jeans as she lovingly held Saasha in her lap. She captioned the photo, “No love like Saasha love."

She also included three white heart emojis in the caption. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's film Citadel: Honey Bunny was nominated for the 30th Critics Choice Award.

The show has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Series category. It will compete with some other popular shows, including Acapulco, La Maquina, The Law According To Lidia Poet, My Brilliant Friend, Pachinko, Senna, and Squid Game.

On Friday, the show's makers, Raj and DK, shared the nomination announcement on Instagram and expressed excitement. “This is incredible! So excited to be nominated for the prestigious Critics Choice Awards!" they wrote.

Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Prime Video in India on November 6, 2024. It is the Indian spin-off of the series of the same name which originally starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

