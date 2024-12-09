Amid Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time with THIS cuties

She shared the cute snapshot that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared with her animal companion. Samantha and her pet could gaze into each other’s eyes lovingly as Sasha sat on Samantha’s lap.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been spending time with her furry friend, Saasha, for some much-needed relaxation. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo with her dog. Samantha and her pet could gaze into each other’s eyes lovingly as Sasha sat in Samantha’s lap.

article_image2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked beautiful in a blue tank top and jeans as she lovingly held Saasha in her lap. She captioned the photo, “No love like Saasha love."

article_image3

She also included three white heart emojis in the caption. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's film Citadel: Honey Bunny was nominated for the 30th Critics Choice Award. 

article_image4

The show has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Series category. It will compete with some other popular shows, including Acapulco, La Maquina, The Law According To Lidia Poet, My Brilliant Friend, Pachinko, Senna, and Squid Game.

article_image5

On Friday, the show's makers, Raj and DK, shared the nomination announcement on Instagram and expressed excitement. “This is incredible! So excited to be nominated for the prestigious Critics Choice Awards!" they wrote.

article_image6

Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Prime Video in India on November 6, 2024. It is the Indian spin-off of the series of the same name which originally starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on NTI

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..' NTI

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details RBA

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Recent Stories

Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi to Kapil Sharma-7 Highest Paid TV Actors RBA

Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi to Kapil Sharma-7 Highest Paid TV Actors

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees vkp

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

PHOTOS Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics RBA

(PHOTOS) Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics

Chanakya Niti Life Management: 3 Actions to Avoid anr

Chanakya Niti: 3 Actions to Avoid for Respect

CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative brings joy to 25000 couples across Uttar Pradesh AJR

CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative brings joy to 25,000 couples across Uttar Pradesh

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon