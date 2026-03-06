3 Key Reasons CM Punk Must Retain World Heavyweight Championship At WWE WrestleMania 42
CM Punk’s clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 could reshape WWE’s main event scene. Here are three major reasons why The Second City Saint must walk out with the World Heavyweight Title intact.
Fighting Champion’s Legacy
CM Punk has consistently defended the World Heavyweight Title against top names including Bron Breakker, AJ Styles, and Finn Bálor. His willingness to face challengers regularly highlights his work ethic compared to Roman Reigns’s limited schedule. A win at WrestleMania would reinforce Punk’s reputation as a fighting champion and underline his dedication to the division.
Roman Reigns’s Storyline Potential
Roman Reigns has not been in the world title picture since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. A loss to Punk at WrestleMania 42 could serve as a turning point, forcing Reigns to rebuild himself. This setback would allow WWE to explore deeper storytelling, including his unfinished business with The Vision faction, before eventually returning to championship glory.
Protecting LA Knight’s Opportunity
Fans have long called for LA Knight to receive a proper World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. His early elimination from the Elimination Chamber was met with disappointment, and many believe he deserves a marquee match against Punk. If Punk retains, WWE can still deliver the dream clash between Knight and Punk. A title change to Reigns would derail that possibility and diminish fan anticipation.
