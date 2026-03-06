- Home
Just when news broke that Vijay's wife Sangeetha has filed for divorce over an alleged affair, a video has gone viral. It shows Vijay and Trisha arriving at a wedding reception together, looking like a couple.
Image Credit : Nikhil Murugan Twitter
Vijay and Trisha Viral Wedding Video 2026
The divorce buzz around Vijay and Sangeetha is huge on social media. Sangeetha filed a petition in the Chengalpattu family court, claiming Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress. She filed the case back in December, but the news only broke last week.
Image Credit : Nikhil Murugan Twitter
Vijay Trisha Same Car Viral Photo
In her divorce petition, Sangeetha also alleged that Vijay harassed her at home when she questioned the affair. She did not name the actress in the papers. Vijay has not denied any of these claims. The court will hear the case on April 20th.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Matching Costume Look
Social media is buzzing with speculation that Trisha is the actress involved. As if to confirm the rumours, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception together. They arrived in the same car and wore matching coloured outfits.
#Thalapathy@TVKVijayHQ President #Vijay and #Trisha attend #KalpathiSSuresh - #MeenakshiSuresh 's son wedding reception @actorvijay@trishtrasherspic.twitter.com/iQOQet9Z0A
— Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) March 5, 2026
Image Credit : instagram
Leo Movie Duo Vijay Trisha Latest News
Vijay and Trisha are adding more fuel to the rumours by appearing together, seemingly unbothered. They attended the wedding reception of AGS Entertainment owner Kalpathi S. Suresh's son in Chennai. The video of them in matching outfits has become a feast for netizens.
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay and Trisha Together in Public Event Tamil
In the video, Trisha waits for Vijay to get out of the car first, then walks in with him. On stage, they stood right next to each other for photos. Even when leaving, Vijay walked ahead and Trisha followed him closely. This video is now going viral everywhere.
வாழ்க ! pic.twitter.com/s3MO94jzJv
— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 5, 2026
Image Credit : Instagram
Vijay and Trisha Together in Wedding Video
This reminds people of another case. Earlier, Ravi Mohan and Kenisha were also seen attending weddings together in matching outfits. It's worth noting that Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarthi's divorce case is also currently pending in a Chennai family court.
