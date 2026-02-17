Ameesha Patel Net Worth: A Look at the Actress’ Income, Assets, Lifestyle and More
Ameesha Patel is back in headlines over a non-bailable warrant in a 2017 event dispute and a ₹14.50 lakh cheque bounce case. Meanwhile, here’s a look at her education, net worth and income sources.
How educated is Ameesha Patel?
Ameesha Patel holds a gold medal in Economics from Tufts University, USA. She also studied bio-genetics and attended Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School.
What is Ameesha Patel's Net Worth?
Ameesha Patel's net worth exceeds ₹265 crore, making her one of Bollywood's wealthiest actresses. Her income sources include films, brand deals, promotions, and property rent.
Ameesha patel Fees
Ameesha reportedly charged ₹50 lakh for 'Gadar 2'. Her high fees for events and ad contracts contribute to her monthly income of around ₹2 crore, reflecting her star status.
Ameesha Patel Luxury Lifestyle And Assets
Ameesha lives lavishly with a ₹3 crore handbag collection, a ₹40 crore Mumbai home, and luxury cars like a Range Rover, Mercedes S-Class, and BMW 5 Series.
Ameesha Patel Upcoming Movies
An actress since 2000, Ameesha starred in blockbusters like 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' and 'Gadar'. Her upcoming movies include 'Gadar 3', 'Hanuman 2', and 'Desi Magic'.
