Ameesha Patel turned nostalgic and exciting during her #AskAmy session on X, teasing possibilities of Gadar 3 and Humraaz 2, expressing faith in fan love, box office magic, and future collaborations

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently interacted with fans through a lively #AskAmy session on X (formerly Twitter). During the Q&A, fans eagerly questioned her about the future of two iconic films — Gadar and Humraaz. Ameesha’s responses sparked fresh excitement, as she hinted that both franchises could see new installments if circumstances align.

When a fan asked about the much-awaited Gadar 3 and the return of Tara and Sakina, Ameesha expressed strong belief that a reunion would create massive box office impact. She conveyed that whenever the characters of Tara and Sakina come together again in Gadar 3, it would be a grand-scale project with a huge budget, larger-than-life content, and record-breaking opening collections. She indicated that if the film happens, it would arrive as a major cinematic spectacle.

Another fan asked whether a sequel to Humraaz could ever be made, more than two decades after the original film’s release. Ameesha responded positively, suggesting that anything is possible. She playfully imagined Humraaz 2 as a mix of Gadar 2’s nostalgia factor, Animal’s intensity, and Dhurandhar’s grandeur — hinting at a dramatic, high-energy sequel concept.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues had reunited Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol after 22 years and was released in August 2023, becoming a major commercial success. The original Humraaz, released in 2002, starred Ameesha Patel alongside Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna and remains memorable among early-2000s Bollywood thrillers.

Previously, Gadar 3 had also been addressed by director Anil Sharma in an interview, where he revealed that the script for the third installment is already written. He had explained that Gadar 3 is definitely planned and that Gadar 2’s closing scene was intentionally designed to signal continuation. He added that while the film would take time to reach production, audiences would not have to wait another two decades. According to him, the story will focus on Tara and Jeete’s journeys.

Back in Ameesha’s fan interaction, she was also asked about her favourite male co-stars. She shared that Hrithik Roshan and Sunny Deol remain closest to her heart and are her top favourites, though she appreciated working with all her co-actors throughout her career.

She also revealed that she planned to watch Sunny Deol’s film Border 2 in theatres on Republic Day. Additionally, Ameesha expressed interest in stepping into the OTT space, saying she would love to be part of a web series provided the script and content justify her presence. She shared hope that an exciting script would come her way in the near future.