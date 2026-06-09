The excitement around Alpha continues to build as the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film prepares for its next big reveal. According to recent reports, Yash Raj Films is planning to release the film’s teaser on June 10, offering audiences their first substantial glimpse into the action-packed world led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

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Industry insiders suggest that the teaser launch will mark the beginning of a carefully planned promotional campaign. The studio is reportedly aiming to position Alpha not just as another spy thriller, but as a film that reflects confidence, ambition and a fearless attitude associated with today’s generation.