A heartwarming video of Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha from Lara Dhawan’s birthday celebration has gone viral online. The adorable mother-daughter moments, along with Raha’s playful interactions with other children, have delighted fans across social media.

A heartwarming video featuring Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor has taken social media by storm. The mother-daughter duo was recently spotted attending the birthday celebration of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s daughter Lara, and fans cannot stop talking about their adorable appearance.

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Raha Enjoys Playtime At Lara’s Birthday Celebration

Varun and Natasha’s daughter Lara celebrated her second birthday on June 3 with a private gathering attended by close friends and family. A video from the event, which is now circulating widely online, captures little Raha enjoying herself in a children's play area alongside other kids.

In the clip, Alia is seen keeping a watchful eye on her daughter while chatting with others at the party. At one point, the actress gestures for Raha to come closer before gently holding her hand, creating a sweet mother-daughter moment that quickly resonated with fans.

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Alia Keeps It Casual, Raha Looks Adorable

For the occasion, Alia opted for a relaxed and stylish look, wearing a simple black top paired with blue jeans. Raha, meanwhile, charmed everyone in a pink-and-white checkered frock accessorised with a cute blue bow.

The video has drawn praise from social media users, many of whom admired the candid interaction between Alia and Raha. Fans also loved seeing the young star kid comfortably enjoying the celebration with other children.

Fans React To Viral Mother-Daughter Moment

As the video continues to trend online, fans have flooded comment sections with heart emojis and compliments for the duo. The sweet glimpse into Alia and Raha’s bond once again proved why moments involving celebrity families often capture widespread attention on social media.