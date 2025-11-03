Yash Raj Films (YRF) has postponed the release of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s action-packed spy thriller Alpha to April 2026. The delay comes due to extensive post-production and VFX work, as the studio aims to deliver a visually stunning addition

Yas Raj Films has now postponed the release of their much-anticipated action thriller Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Originally planned for a 2025 release, the film is set to hit theaters in April 2026. The announcement has stirred speculation among fans because Alpha is an important film in YRF's continuing Spy Universe, which already boasts hits such as Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3.

YRF Delays Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha to April 2026

Sources close to production revealed it was due to huge post-production work along with heavy VFX works. Given the scale of action sequences and locations in the international dimension in Alpha, YRF has gone into overdrive to ensure that the film meets global standards. The portions that are being worked on are also supposed to be reworked in an attempt to raise the visual experience and make it one of the most technically advanced films within Indian cinema.

Close sources revealed, '“Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines which was seeming unrealistic. So, the push of release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is work pending and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.”

According to insiders in the industry, Aditya Chopra, head of YRF, is personally overseeing this project, and the commitment is there with the entire team to push boundaries in female-led action from within Bollywood. With Alia Bhatt on board and Sharvari rapidly gathering popularity, it is expected that Alpha promises to be something special for spy action.

A Power-Packed Duo

Alpha has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh playing lead roles as two female agents whose mission is much more dangerous than they initially thought. This will be YRF's first all-female-led film under their Spy Universe-the groundbreaking decision that has been hailed by fans and critics. Both actresses have put in extensive training for the roles, including combat choreography and weapon handling, to enhance the authenticity of the action sequences.

Attributing the Postponement of Alpha to the Future YRF Spy Universe

Alpha's postponement also rubs off on the larger Spy Universe of YRF. According to reports, the studio wants to maintain a consistent narrative timeline running across the films, thus linking Alpha to other forthcoming offerings, like War 2 and Pathaan 2. By delaying the release of Alpha, YRF wants each film to get enough space in terms of promotion.

Lines will fall spaciously in the audience for delaying the movie, but many agree that in the end, this could lead to a more robust and polished movie. With the ambitious project led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha stands to become a groundbreaking episode in the future of Indian action cinema since it is worth waiting for.