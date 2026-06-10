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Alpha Teaser X Review: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol Spark Excitement; Netizens Miss Sharvari Wagh
Alpha Teaser X Review: Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the teaser of Alpha, offering an exciting glimpse into a female-led spy thriller. With Alia Bhatt at the center of the action, the film promises a refreshing shift in Bollywood storytelling
Alia Bhatt Owns the Spotlight as a Reluctless Young Spy
The teaser wastes no time in introducing Alia Bhatt's character. Raised within a covert military program and trained from childhood to become an elite operative, she is sent on a life-changing mission as she steps into adulthood. It's a fascinating setup that instantly makes you curious about her journey.
What works best is how Alia balances strength and vulnerability. She doesn't look like an invincible superhero. Instead, she comes across as someone carrying the weight of her training and responsibilities while still finding her place in a dangerous world. The action sequences shown in the teaser are sharp and intense, and Alia appears completely committed to the role.
ALIA BHATT - SHARVARI - BOBBY DEOL - ANIL KAPOOR: YASH RAJ UNVEILS 'ALPHA' TEASER – 3 JULY 2026 RELEASE... YRF has unveiled the #AlphaTeaser... #Alpha will now arrive in cinemas a week earlier, on 3 July 2026, instead of 10 July 2026.
Starring #AliaBhatt, #Sharvari, #BobbyDeol,… pic.twitter.com/XpetIPl7ya
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2026
A Refreshing Shift for Female-Led Action Cinema
The biggest takeaway from the Alpha teaser is not just the action—it's the fact that women are finally taking center stage in a large-scale Bollywood spy thriller.
For decades, action films have largely revolved around male heroes, with female characters often pushed to the sidelines. Alpha seems determined to challenge that formula. The film positions its female leads as the driving force of the story rather than supporting players.
#alphateaser Looks promising! 🔥
Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol look absolutely solid in the teaser. 💀💯#alpha#aliabhattpic.twitter.com/ccL3tlYxA3
— Filmy Akhil (@filmy_akhil02) June 10, 2026
While the teaser is heavily focused on Alia Bhatt, it does leave one question unanswered: where is Sharvari? Given the way the film has been promoted so far, many expected a stronger glimpse of her character. However, that could simply mean the makers are saving some surprises for the trailer.
"ONE WORD REVIEW" for #AlphaTeaser 🤔 ? pic.twitter.com/HAXGBbr4hO
— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) June 10, 2026
If the film fully delivers on this concept, it could open doors for more women-led action franchises in mainstream Hindi cinema.
Bobby Deol Adds Intrigue While the Film Looks Visually Impressive
Even with limited screen time, Bobby Deol manages to leave an impression. There is a sense of mystery around his character, and the teaser hints at an emotional connection with Alia's role. That dynamic could become one of the film's strongest elements.
Director Shiv Rawail also deserves credit for crafting a teaser that feels polished and cinematic. The visuals look grand without appearing excessive, and the action sequences seem grounded enough to keep the story believable.
Another standout aspect is the background score by Rohansh and Abeer. It keeps the energy high throughout the teaser and helps create the tension expected from a spy thriller.
Alpha | The First Kill ❗️
The YRF Spy Universe just got a whole lot deadlier ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
The first teaser for #Alpha is OUT, and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari look absolutely ruthless.
▶️https://t.co/2R02DYYGVY
#AlphaTeaser#AliaBhatt#Sharvari#YRFSpyUniversepic.twitter.com/2N3CCZQdwC
— Anjana/Thumbfeed (@Anjanathumbfeed) June 10, 2026
Alpha's teaser does exactly what a first look should do—it sparks curiosity and leaves audiences wanting more. Alia Bhatt appears ready to headline a franchise-worthy action film, the scale looks impressive, and the concept feels refreshingly different for Bollywood.
While fans may have wanted a little more of Sharvari, the teaser successfully establishes Alpha as one of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026. If the final film matches the promise shown here, it could become a landmark moment for female-led action cinema in India.
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