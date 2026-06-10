The biggest takeaway from the Alpha teaser is not just the action—it's the fact that women are finally taking center stage in a large-scale Bollywood spy thriller.

For decades, action films have largely revolved around male heroes, with female characters often pushed to the sidelines. Alpha seems determined to challenge that formula. The film positions its female leads as the driving force of the story rather than supporting players.

While the teaser is heavily focused on Alia Bhatt, it does leave one question unanswered: where is Sharvari? Given the way the film has been promoted so far, many expected a stronger glimpse of her character. However, that could simply mean the makers are saving some surprises for the trailer.

If the film fully delivers on this concept, it could open doors for more women-led action franchises in mainstream Hindi cinema.