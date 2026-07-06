Alpha continued its impressive theatrical run on Sunday, recording its best single-day collection since release. According to early trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 13.25 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a growth of over 15% compared to Saturday's Rs 11.50 crore.

With this performance, the film's opening weekend India net collection has reached approximately Rs 34 crore, while the India gross collection stands at nearly Rs 40.80 crore. The steady rise in earnings reflects growing audience interest, especially after positive word of mouth during the weekend.