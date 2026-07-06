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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Spy Thriller Nears Rs. 60 Crore World Wide
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note with steady growth at the box office. The YRF Spy Universe film has crossed Rs 34 crore
Alpha Ends Opening Weekend with Strong Domestic Growth
Alpha continued its impressive theatrical run on Sunday, recording its best single-day collection since release. According to early trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 13.25 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a growth of over 15% compared to Saturday's Rs 11.50 crore.
With this performance, the film's opening weekend India net collection has reached approximately Rs 34 crore, while the India gross collection stands at nearly Rs 40.80 crore. The steady rise in earnings reflects growing audience interest, especially after positive word of mouth during the weekend.
Sunday Emerges as the Film's Biggest Box Office Day
Released as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore net on Friday before witnessing consistent growth over the next two days. Sunday's collection of nearly Rs 15.90 crore gross made it the highest-earning day of the opening weekend.
The film has reportedly performed particularly well in metro cities and multiplex chains, where audience response has remained encouraging. With favorable reviews and strong urban occupancy, the makers will now hope the film maintains momentum through the weekdays.
Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 60 Crore Milestone
Alpha also delivered a stable performance in international markets. On its third day, the film earned an estimated Rs 5 crore gross overseas, taking its international total to around Rs 18 crore gross.
Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 58.80 crore, just short of the Rs 60 crore milestone. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, further expanding the popular YRF Spy Universe.
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