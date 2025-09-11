Allu Arjun Horoscope Prediction: What the Next 10 Years Hold for Stylish Star
Allu Arjun Horoscope: Currently shining as a Pan India star, Allu Arjun's horoscope is analyzed. What does the next 10 years hold for his career? Will he continue as a star? What are the sensational things the astrologer revealed?
Pushpa's Pan-India Impact
Everyone knows how Allu Arjun's image skyrocketed with the Pushpa films. Before Pushpa, Bunny was limited to the Telugu states, but afterward, he shook Pan-India. Especially in the North, UP, and Bihar, Allu Arjun's following grew tremendously. The fact that Pushpa collected over 800 crores from the North shows how much they embraced Bunny. In this context, it's clear that Allu Arjun has become not just a South Indian star, but an overall Indian superstar.
What's Allu Arjun's Horoscope Like?
So, what's next for Allu Arjun's career? Will Bunny overcome all obstacles and rise as the number one Pan-India star? What will his horoscope be like for the next ten years? Were the problems Allu Arjun faced in the past related to his horoscope? What will Bunny's life be like next? What's the secret the astrologer revealed about his horoscope? It's a known fact that Allu Arjun is a star hero delivering consecutive hits. We're witnessing how his image has soared with Pushpa and Pushpa 2. Pushpa 2 even broke Bahubali's records, grossing nearly 1900 crores.
The Pushpa 2 Controversy
Despite achieving such massive success, Bunny had to go to jail because of this film. The stampede during the film's benefit show, resulting in a loss of life, Allu Arjun's presence at the theatre, the case against him, and spending a day in jail worried Bunny's fans. But the film's success gave them relief. However, the Pushpa 2 team couldn't celebrate the film's victory. In this context, the things said by famous film astrologer Venu Swamy about Allu Arjun's horoscope went viral.
Royal Yoga for Bunny?
Allu Arjun's horoscope is good; he is currently the Pan-Indian superstar. No one has Bunny's range right now. Venu Swamy said a year ago that Allu Arjun's films will be unstoppable for the next 10 years and that he will be the number one star in the country. When asked about Bunny going to jail and the bad time he had, Venu Swamy said that going to jail wouldn't tarnish his image and that Royal Yoga would come. Many big leaders became CMs after going to jail. This happens due to imprisonment dosha. Performing remedies for it is enough, said Venu Swamy.
What did Venu Swamy say?
Moreover, Saturn being in the sixth house of Allu Arjun's horoscope led to his imprisonment. Venu Swamy's horoscope prediction also stated that Allu Arjun would always shine as an Indian superstar. However, Venu Swamy had predicted that Bunny would shake Pan-India even before Pushpa 2. This has led to various comments about his horoscope.
Venu Swamy is known as a film astrologer. He has also been involved in several controversies. His comments on film personalities' divorces and deaths became controversial. Some cases were also filed against him. Currently, Venu Swamy has stopped predicting film horoscopes. Some of his past predictions occasionally go viral. His predictions about stars like Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, and Rajamouli went viral.
Allu Arjun's Films?
Currently, Allu Arjun is working on a massive Pan-India film directed by Tamil star director Atlee. Sun Pictures is producing this film with a budget of almost 800 crores. This movie is being made with heavy action content. The film's work has already started. Allu Arjun has even taken a house in Mumbai specifically for this film's work and is staying there. Being made as an action-adventure movie, this film is getting ready for release next year.