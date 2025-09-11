Image Credit : X

Royal Yoga for Bunny?

Allu Arjun's horoscope is good; he is currently the Pan-Indian superstar. No one has Bunny's range right now. Venu Swamy said a year ago that Allu Arjun's films will be unstoppable for the next 10 years and that he will be the number one star in the country. When asked about Bunny going to jail and the bad time he had, Venu Swamy said that going to jail wouldn't tarnish his image and that Royal Yoga would come. Many big leaders became CMs after going to jail. This happens due to imprisonment dosha. Performing remedies for it is enough, said Venu Swamy.