Allu Arjun Says THIS Actress Is His Top Choice to Work With Next - Read On
Allu Arjun, one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, has expressed his desire to work with a particular actress he admires. His revelation has sparked curiosity among fans eager to know who tops his wish list.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
A movie with Allu Arjun means?
Everyone knows that even Bollywood heroines are keen to star opposite Allu Arjun. While Bunny is always professional and praises his co-stars, he rarely singles anyone out. But his comments about Sai Pallavi, an actress he hasn't even worked with, went completely viral. The Icon Star admitted he's a huge fan of her acting.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Icon Star's comments on Sai Pallavi
At an event, Allu Arjun spoke his heart out about Sai Pallavi. He said, 'I first saw her film Premam, then Fidaa, and then MCA. She is an extraordinary actress.' He added that he's more excited about doing a song with her than a scene. 'I was just floored by her 'Vachinde' song. I've seen it more times than she probably has!'
35
Image Credit : instagram
Allu Arjun's favorite heroine
Bunny didn't stop there. He called Sai Pallavi his 'favourite dancer, favourite performer, and favourite actress.' He even teased, 'You have fans among celebrities too. One star hero is your biggest fan, but I won't say his name!' These old comments are once again doing the rounds on social media.
45
Image Credit : Allu Arjun/ Instagram
Icon Star's films..
Allu Arjun is now a pan-India force, thanks to *Pushpa*. His next film is *Raaka* with director Atlee, with a massive budget of over 800 crores. Fans were stunned by his first look. After that, he has a film announced with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bunny is clearly on a roll with huge projects.
55
Image Credit : instagram
As for Sai Pallavi..
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is all set for her Bollywood entry. She is playing Sita in the epic *Ramayana*, a film being made on a 4000 crore budget, with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. She also has other South films lined up. If *Ramayan* clicks, her career will reach a whole new level.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos