2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Icon Star's comments on Sai Pallavi

At an event, Allu Arjun spoke his heart out about Sai Pallavi. He said, 'I first saw her film Premam, then Fidaa, and then MCA. She is an extraordinary actress.' He added that he's more excited about doing a song with her than a scene. 'I was just floored by her 'Vachinde' song. I've seen it more times than she probably has!'