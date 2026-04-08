Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Tollywood Superstar
Today, Allu Arjun celebrates his 44th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s explore five lesser-known facts about ‘Bunny’ that many fans may not know about the stylish superstar and his journey.
16
Image Credit : our own
Allu Arjun's rise from child artist to Icon Star
Everyone has seen Icon Star Allu Arjun's amazing career. He started as a child artist, made his hero debut with 'Gangotri', and got his big break with 'Arya'. With hits like 'Desamuduru', 'Vedam', 'Bunny', 'Race Gurram', 'Julayi', 'S/O Satyamurthy', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', and 'Pushpa', he became a superstar. But there are many secrets about Bunny we don't know. Let's check out five of them.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : X/@teamalluarjun
Allu Arjun was weak in studies and not very active
Believe it or not, Allu Arjun was once weak in his studies. His brothers, Allu Bobby and Sirish, were fast learners, but Bunny struggled. His mother, Nirmala, personally tutored him and motivated him to be more active. In an interview, Arjun himself said she sacrificed a lot to help him pass his exams.
36
Image Credit : our own
Allu Arjun did not want to get into films
Here's another interesting fact: Allu Arjun didn't want to get into films at first. His mother planned for him to study multimedia and animation and start his own company. But after getting rejected at a few auditions, he decided to focus completely on acting. His mother supported his decision, and he debuted with 'Gangotri'. The rest, as we know, is history.
46
Image Credit : google
Allu Arjun has another brother
This is a shocking one. Everyone knows Allu Aravind has three sons: Bobby, Arjun, and Sirish. But he actually had a fourth son, Rajesh, born after Bobby. Sadly, Rajesh passed away in a road accident when he was just five or six years old. Allu Sirish revealed this heartbreaking story during the promotions for his film 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo'.
56
Image Credit : our own
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's was not a love marriage
Everyone thinks Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had a love marriage, but that's not the case. They knew each other for a long time and met through common friends. Their families arranged the wedding. In an interview, Bunny clarified that it wasn't a love marriage. They tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
Allu Arjun worked as an Assistant Director
Before becoming a star hero, Allu Arjun worked as an assistant director. He assisted director SV Krishna Reddy on the film 'Pellam Oorelithe', which his father Allu Aravind produced. He took up the role to understand filmmaking better before his own debut. Director SV Krishna Reddy himself shared this interesting tidbit.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos