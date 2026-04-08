3 6 Image Credit : our own

Allu Arjun did not want to get into films

Here's another interesting fact: Allu Arjun didn't want to get into films at first. His mother planned for him to study multimedia and animation and start his own company. But after getting rejected at a few auditions, he decided to focus completely on acting. His mother supported his decision, and he debuted with 'Gangotri'. The rest, as we know, is history.