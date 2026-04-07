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Allu Arjun Birthday: Arya To Pushpa; Top 10 Movies of The Actor According to IMDb Ratings
Allu Arjun Birthday: It's surprising that Allu Arjun's list of top 10 best films doesn't include `Pushpa 2`. The movie, which shook the Indian box office, is nowhere to be found. So, let's check out his top 10 movies based on IMDb ratings
Allu Arjun's Top 10 Best Movies
Vedam
Arya
Pushpa
Arya 2
Julayi
Race Gurram
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Happy
Parugu
S/O Satyamurthy
Pushpa 2 Not on the List
What's really surprising is that `Pushpa 2` is not on this list. The film earned over ₹1700 crore at the box office and made Bunny a true pan-India hero. His acting in the movie won massive praise. But even with all that success, it failed to enter the IMDb top 10. The film holds only a 6.1 rating, which is quite a shock.
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