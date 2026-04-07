1 12 Image Credit : Asianet News

Allu Arjun's Top 10 Best Movies

Allu Arjun is now the 'Icon Star'. He became a pan-India hero with the `Pushpa` films and is now one of India's biggest stars. Just one film completely changed his game. He now has one of the largest followings in Indian cinema. Not just that, he has his eyes set on the international market. As Bunny celebrates his 44th birthday on Wednesday (April 8), we look at his top 10 movies based on IMDb ratings. Surprisingly, `Pushpa 2`, which shook the Indian box office, isn't in the top 10.