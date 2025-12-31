Image Credit : Insta

Tara Sutaria reveals 'bought PR' against her. Tara took to Instagram to share an influencer video revealing how a sum of Rs 6000 is provided to post bad films and comments on altered recordings of the Student of the Year 2 actor from AP Dhillon's show.

Tara shared the footage and said, "Thank you @tanisha__malara for stepping up and revealing how this is PAID PR and intended to harm my image. It's disgusting that they've compiled a list of offensive captions and talking points to give to hundreds of video providers and thousands of meme pages. All to harm my job and relationship? The joke is still on them. See it for yourself."

In one of her Instagram stories, she said, "These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages, all to malign my image, ruin my relationship, and career?" Shameful and sick. Clearly, watching others happy affects those who aren't. I will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourself."