All to Ruin My Career?’ Tara Sutaria Slams Paid PR Over AP Dhillon Concert Clip
Tara Sutaria, who slammed the manipulated footage of Veer Pahariya from AP Dhillon's Mumbai event, has uncovered "paid PR" intended at harming her name. She made many posts denouncing the behaviour, calling it "shameful."
For the uninitiated, a video showed AP Dhillon inviting Tara on stage at his concert in Mumbai, while Veer watched from the audience. The performer hugged Tara and kissed her on the cheek before continuing the performance. The viral clip then showed Veer standing backstage, looking embarrassed. Tara and Veer have been criticising the modified clips ever since.
Tara Sutaria reveals 'bought PR' against her. Tara took to Instagram to share an influencer video revealing how a sum of Rs 6000 is provided to post bad films and comments on altered recordings of the Student of the Year 2 actor from AP Dhillon's show.
Tara shared the footage and said, "Thank you @tanisha__malara for stepping up and revealing how this is PAID PR and intended to harm my image. It's disgusting that they've compiled a list of offensive captions and talking points to give to hundreds of video providers and thousands of meme pages. All to harm my job and relationship? The joke is still on them. See it for yourself."
In one of her Instagram stories, she said, "These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages, all to malign my image, ruin my relationship, and career?" Shameful and sick. Clearly, watching others happy affects those who aren't. I will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourself."
Orry, who is good friends with Tara, uploaded a video of Veer enjoying Tara and AP Dhillon's stage performance during the event.
Veer Pahariya and AP Dhillon respond. While Tara Sutaria has been busy exposing bad publicity about herself, Veer Pahariya and AP Dhillon have been staunch supporters of the actress. With an evil eye emoji, the Sky Force star wrote, "Always with you". AP Dhillon said, "Against AP Dhillon."
Tara Sutaria starred in a music video called Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon, which went viral on social media.
