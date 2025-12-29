Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have slammed trolls over a viral video from an AP Dhillon concert. After clips of AP hugging Tara and Veer's reaction sparked memes, the couple called out 'false narratives' and 'clever editing' on social media.

Actor Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, have called out trolls for spreading "false narratives" about their presence at singer AP Dhillon's recent concert in Mumbai.

Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet ever since the lovebirds attended Dhillon's gig. The clips captured AP inviting Tara onto the stage while Veer looked on from the audience. AP was seen hugging her and planting a kiss on her cheek. Veer's reaction went viral in no time, drawing widespread attention from netizens. Many on social media poked fun at the on-stage chemistry between Tara and AP, with some trolling the duo and others creating memes centred around Veer's expression.

Couple slams 'bullies' and 'clever editing'

On Monday, both Tara and Veer reacted to the viral clips, calling out social media "bullies." " False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke's on the bullies," Tara posted on Instagram.

In the comment sections, Veer wrote, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru Jokers." View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Relationship and Work Front

Tara went public with her relationship with Veer on Instagram in August this year.

On the work front, Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was also seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', which starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. Among Tara's other acting credits are 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Apurva'. Veer made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with 'Sky Force'. (ANI)