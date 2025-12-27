Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were spotted at the airport shortly after attending AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, sparking buzz among fans and paparazzi. The duo appeared travel-ready as they jetted off for a New Year getaway, adding fuel to rumours.

Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria now seems poised to step into the New Year with a little style thrown in. She has been recently seen herself into an exclusive holiday trip alongside her partner, who happens, to be an actor. This all happened only after she had attended singer AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai, with the couple's airport appearance creating quite a stir already among fans and hangers on alike.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tara Sutaria–,Veer Pahariya, Spotted at Airport Post AP Dhillon Concert

A video shared by the paparazzi captured Tara Sutaria along with Veer Pahariya arriving once again at a private terminal in Mumbai. Tara looked effortlessly fashionably turned out in a top that was white, relaxed-fit denim jeans, and a long black coat, completing her look with sleek-sunglasses and a tidy bun. Veer, on the other hand, simply opted for a relaxed travel outfit of his navy blue t-shirt paired with black pants and topped off with a cap. Both of them seemed to be cheerful and relaxed waving off at the photographers, thus giving major couple style goals.

Tara's Special Moments in AP Dhillon's Concert

Before they departed on their vacation, Tara Sutaria was quite the sensation with her sudden appearance at AP Dhillon's concert held in Mumbai. In a clip that went into much circulation online, the singer invited her to join him on stage, greeting her warmly even as the crowd exploded, shouting in excitement. The two shared a friendly moment dancing and vibing to the singer's popular songs, which reminded fans of their earlier onscreen collaboration in the music video Thodi Si Daaru. Tara's confident demeanor added extra spark to the live performance.

Veer's Reaction Has Spurred Internet Chatter

Interestingly, another clip of that concert had Veer Pahariya, who was spotted watching Tara Sutaria perform from the audience. He looked as if he enjoyed the music, but some netizens had an entirely different face reading his emotions, which opened up a variety of discussions in the comment section. Both the celebrities seem to ignore the buzz going on while keeping their attention on the holiday of celebration.