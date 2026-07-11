Attending best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a stunning purple silk saree. The look was elevated by its modern draping style, a statement choker, and minimalist makeup.

Alia Bhatt has once again proven she knows exactly how to make an entrance. Stepping out for her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities, she opted for a gorgeous purple silk saree that was anything but ordinary. The real standout was the modern draping style, which gave the traditional six yards a sharp, contemporary edge. Bhatt paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a plunging neckline, adding to the modern feel. It was a masterclass in sophisticated event dressing.

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Less is More: The Art of the Finish

When it came to accessories, the actor chose a statement gold choker that did all the talking. The look was complemented with matching earrings and a delicate bodi, perfectly balancing tradition with the outfit's modern cut. Her hair was styled in a clean, sleek bun, ensuring the focus remained squarely on the ensemble. The makeup was kept characteristically minimal and chic — just kohl-rimmed eyes, a swipe of nude lipstick, and a hint of blush to complete the look. The final effect was refined and elegant. It was a look that felt both classic in its choice of fabric and completely current in its execution, cementing Bhatt's status as a style icon to watch.

Regarding Akansha & Sharan’s Wedding

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and film director Sharan Sharma are all set to tie the wedding soon and this will be another chapter in their lives which is defined by their liking for simplicity as opposed to anything that seems ostentatious, sources say. Some sources say the pair plans to register their marriage and won't have any customary phera ceremony.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opts out of the pheras

The pair, who began dating in 2022, have maintained a very quiet profile while being known to each other as stars of the entertainment industry. She (Akansha) used to remark about her relationship periodically but overall the two did not bring attention to themselves.

According to sources the pair are planning to conduct a low-key celebration which would only be attended by their own families and close friends. Instead of a long ceremony with many guests, the couple seemed to be more about the small occasion followed by a reception where their loved ones would share their wonderful day with them.

As for work,

Akansha’s latest appearance in professional life was Gram Chikitsalay season 2 at Prime Video and Ikka at Netflix. Sharan recently directed the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi which featured Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.